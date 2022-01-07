Winter Olympics trivia: What is the youngest of the seven major sports at the Winter Olympics?

People's Daily Online) 15:41, January 07, 2022

Among the seven major sports for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, curling is the youngest. Curling was not an official event for the Winter Olympic Games until the Nagano 1998 Winter Olympic Games.

During past Winter Olympic Games, skiing, skating, ice hockey and bobsleighing remained the most classic and traditional sporting events, having also constituted the four major sporting events during the first seven Olympic Winter Games.

At the 1960 Winter Olympics held in Squaw Valley, the US, military patrol was included as an official Olympic event under the name "biathlon."

At the 1964 Winter Olympics, sledding was established as an official Olympic event, becoming the sixth major sporting event at the Winter Olympic Games. Since then, the six major sports have appeared at all Winter Olympic Games held during a period of nearly 30 years.

Curling originated from Scotland and is sometimes described as "chess on ice." Curling was a demonstration event at the first Winter Olympic Games in 1924, and after that it was established as a demonstration event several times at other Winter Olympic Games.

At the Nagano 1998 Winter Olympic Games, Japan, curling was included as an official event for the first time. Among the seven major sporting events slated for the Winter Olympic Games, curling is the latest one to become an official event.

