Smart Olympic train starts service in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 15:11, January 07, 2022

A smart high-speed train runs bypass the Juyongguan Pass Section of the Great Wall in Beijing, Jan. 6, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Jia Tianyong)

The smart Fuxing bullet train was specially designed with sporting blue and white colors, and snowflakes patterns to represent an auspicious new year. In addition, a studio for 5G high definition live broadcasts and its self-driving technology makes the Olympic railway lead in the world.

The bullet train connecting Winter Olympics host cities Beijing and Zhangjiakou started operation on Thursday. The eight-carriage bullet train, including business, first-class and second-class compartments, can accommodate 564 passengers at most.

