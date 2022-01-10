Take a closer look at Main Media Center for Beijing Winter Olympics
Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows the view of the Main Media Center for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows the interior view of the Main Media Center for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
A staff sorts out a cashier at the Media Dining Hall of the Main Media Center for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows the interior view of the Press Workroom of Main Media Center for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows the exterior view of the Main Media Center for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows the TM Bus Load Zone in front of the Main Media Center for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xu Zijian)
A journalist gets his certificate activated at the validation area of the Main Media Center for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows the second-floor interior view of the Main Media Center for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
Photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows the interior view of the Main Media Center for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/He Changshan)
Photos
