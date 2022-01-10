Over 160 Olympic-themed artworks now on display at National Art Museum of China in Beijing

People's Daily Online) 15:18, January 10, 2022

A glimpse of the "Greeting Winter Olympics, Beauty in Chasing Dreams" exhibition. (Photo/Lu Jing)

An Olympic-themed art exhibition entitled “Greeting Winter Olympics, Beauty in Chasing Dreams” kicked off on Jan. 7 at the National Art Museum of China (NAMOC) located in downtown Beijing, ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The timespan for the works on display is 80 years, introduced NAMOC's curator Wu Weishan. Comprising two chapters, i.e., “pursuit of dreams" and "veneration and devotion," the exhibition interprets the Olympic spirit vividly and tells the story of the development of Chinese sports to the wider world, Wu added.

The exhibition is home to more than 160 artworks on display, including Wu Weishan's work entitled “Coubertin,” painter Feng Jie's “Conquer Mount Qomolangma,” and photographer Pang Xiaowei's photography series of Olympic champion portraits.

The exhibition is set to last 10 days, running through to Jan. 16. During this period, the NAMOC is also hosting an activity called “Portraits of Olympic Champions,” in which a series of artists' paintings of Olympic champions are being displayed at the exhibition site.

