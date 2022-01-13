Chinese mainland facilitates Taiwan compatriots' Spring Festival reunions: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson Wednesday said the mainland will coordinate pandemic control and the need for Taiwan compatriots on the mainland to return home for family reunions over the Spring Festival, sparing no effort in this regard.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference.

Noting the importance of the Spring Festival for Chinese people across the Taiwan Strait, Zhu said relevant mainland authorities have been aiding Taiwan compatriots and their enterprises on the mainland to make corresponding arrangements and implement anti-pandemic measures, especially in boosting their vaccination coverage.

Based on preliminary statistics, around 180,000 Taiwan compatriots on the mainland had received COVID-19 vaccines, with a total of 370,000 jabs administered as of Jan. 2, Zhu added.

Relevant authorities across the mainland have also reached out to Taiwan compatriots and their enterprises on the mainland through various forms of holiday-greeting activities, ensuring that those who return home for family reunions and those who stay on the mainland can all enjoy a happy holiday, said Zhu.

