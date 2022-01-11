Home>>
Taiwan airport cluster infections rise to 39
TAIPEI, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan on Tuesday reported 12 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, a daily record high for this year, along with 58 imported cases, the island's disease monitoring agency said.
Nine of the 12 cases were linked to Taoyuan International Airport, bringing the total number of cluster infections to 39, it added.
To date, Taiwan has confirmed 17,463 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in early 2020, of which 14,647 are local infections.
