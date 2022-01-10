Taiwan's exports to mainland, HK hit new high in 2021

TAIPEI, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's exports to the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong totaled 188.91 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, a record high, according to the island's finance authority.

The figure represented a 24.8-percent increase from 2020 and accounted for 42.3 percent of Taiwan's total exports in 2021, the authority said in a press release.

In December alone, the island's exports to the mainland and Hong Kong stood at 17.09 billion dollars, up by 16.2 percent year on year, it said. The number accounted for 42 percent of Taiwan's total exports in December.

The island's imports from the mainland and Hong Kong in 2021 increased by 29.9 percent year on year to 84.17 billion dollars.

In December, the island's imports from the mainland and Hong Kong increased by 20.6 percent year on year to 7.68 billion dollars.

Taiwan's total exports in 2021 reached 446.45 billion dollars, up by 29.4 percent from 2020. Its total imports climbed by 33.2 percent year on year to 381.17 billion dollars.

The island saw a trade surplus of 65.28 billion dollars, while its trade surplus with the mainland and Hong Kong totaled 104.74 billion dollars.

Although the global supply chain may be held back by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, the island's exports in the first quarter of 2022 will probably maintain stable growth due to the robust global demand, the authority said.

