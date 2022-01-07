Taiwan's CPI in 2021 sees biggest rise since 2009

Xinhua) 09:35, January 07, 2022

TAIPEI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan's Consumer Price Index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, grew by 1.96 percent in 2021, the biggest annual increase since 2009, according to data released by the island's statistics agency on Thursday.

The index rose 2.62 percent year on year in December, above the 2-percent warning level the island's authorities set for inflation, the agency said.

The agency mainly attributed the rise in December to the oil price hikes in the international market and price increases for fruits, restaurant food, air tickets, rent, entertainment services, meat and household goods.

Among the seven groups of consumer products, transportation and communication charges climbed the most by 5.08 percent year on year in December.

