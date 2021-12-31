Home>>
China denounces Lithuania's wrong act on Taiwan question
(Xinhua) 08:24, December 31, 2021
Qu Baihua (C), acting charge d'affaires of the Chinese Office of Charge d'Affaires in Lithuania, answers questions from the press in Vilnius, Lithuania, Dec. 29, 2021. China on Wednesday denounced Lithuania's wrong act of allowing the Taiwan authorities to set up a "Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania," and urged the country to refrain from going further down the wrong path over the Taiwan question. (Xinhua)
