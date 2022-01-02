Mainland hopes for complete reunification

Xinhua) 12:51, January 02, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Saturday expressed hope for the complete reunification of the motherland and denounced Taiwan authority's attempts to seek independence.

The mainland will show maximum sincerity and do its very utmost to promote peaceful reunification, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, commenting on recent statements by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority.

"However, if the separatist forces for Taiwan independence continue to provoke us, force our hands or even cross the red line, we will be compelled to take resolute measures," Zhu said.

The source of the current tension across the Taiwan Strait lies in the DPP authority's refusal of the 1992 Consensus and its reckless attempts to seek independence and collude with foreign forces to confront the mainland, she said.

"We sincerely hope that people across the Strait can work together against 'Taiwan independence' and manipulation by external forces," she said.

