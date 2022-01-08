Taiwan's DPP slammed for interfering in Macao affairs

January 08, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday slammed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan for its political manipulation of Macao affairs.

"We will never allow anyone to interfere in Macao affairs," said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

Zhu made the remarks in response to a recent report released by the DPP authority, which wantonly commented on Macao affairs and viciously attacked the principle of "one country, two systems."

The "one country, two systems" principle has been successfully implemented in Macao over the past 22 years since its return to the Chinese mainland, which safeguards political integrity, social stability, economic development, and the improved livelihoods of people in Macao, Zhu said.

She noted that the DPP authority smeared the principle of "one country, two systems" because it feared that an increasing number of Taiwan compatriots will learn about the successful practice of the principle in Macao, which will lead to the complete failure of its attempts to seek "independence."

