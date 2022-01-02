Gaming revenue in Macao rises 43.7 pct in 2021

Xinhua) 13:02, January 02, 2022

MACAO, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Macao's gaming industry revenue increased by 43.7 percent in 2021 to 86.863 billion patacas (about 10.82 billion U.S. dollars), the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR)'s gaming industry watchdog said Saturday.

Macao's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau said in its latest report that the gaming revenue for December 2021 was 1.8 percent higher than the same period of 2020.

A COVID-19 outbreak hit the city in August 2021 followed by another one in September and October last year. The SAR government managed to bring the situation under control quickly and efficiently with the help from the central government and the neighboring Guangdong Province, which provided help with medical personnel and border procedures.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Bianji)