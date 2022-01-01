Macao SAR chief executive calls for concerted action to create new conditions for development

Xinhua) 09:06, January 01, 2022

MACAO, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), on Friday called on the public to have firm confidence, maintain unity, make diligent effort and take concerted action to help create new conditions for Macao's development.

In his New Year address, Ho said the year 2021 had been extraordinary for Macao as it did its best to fight the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, maintained good momentum for progress in terms of economic development and affirmed social stability, among others.

The year 2021 was also critical in Macao's development, with the publication of the 2nd Five-Year Development Plan, the successful election of the Seventh Legislative Assembly, the full demonstration of "patriots administering Macao", further optimization of the legal system and execution mechanisms for safeguarding national security, and the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin entering a new phase, Ho noted.

Ho also said the projects relating to people's livelihoods had been pushed forward progressively, while other advances in overall development had been made in a steady manner.

Time has proven that the "one country, two systems" principle is the greatest advantage of Macao and the country's development is the greatest opportunity for Macao, Ho stressed.

With firm support from and under the guidance of the central government, Macao can, with concerted efforts from the community, face any hardship while advancing steadier development and creating a brighter future, he said.

In 2022, the Macao SAR government will firmly implement the "one country, two systems" principle, unswervingly safeguard the country's sovereignty, security, and development interests, and firmly adhere to the "patriots administering Macao" principle, Ho said.

The SAR government will also speed up promoting appropriate economic diversification and optimize people's well-being. It will also actively participate in the building of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Belt and Road Initiative, practically promote the building of the in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, and better integrate into overall national development, he added.

