Erroneous foreign actions will aggravate Taiwan Strait tensions: scholars

Xinhua) 08:57, January 10, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Scholars from both sides of the Taiwan Strait have said that erroneous actions taken by foreign forces over the Taiwan question, which concerns China's core interests, will only aggravate tensions across the Strait.

The last few days saw the signing of a defense pact between Japan and Australia and talks between the United States and Japan on foreign affairs and defense, instigating interference in the situation across the Taiwan Strait.

Zhu Songling, a Taiwan studies professor with Beijing Union University, said the United States is engaging its allies in the Taiwan Strait through various means and hyping up the so-called "China threat," attempting to make up excuses for further interference in the Taiwan question.

Taipei-based professor Cheng You-ping said the latest moves by the United States, Japan, and Australia were aimed at using Taiwan as a pawn to play the "Taiwan card" when dealing with the Chinese mainland.

Cheng noted that as tensions mount across the Taiwan Strait, investment and the economy on the island will be severely impacted, especially in the semiconductor industry.

Moves by the United States, Japan, and Australia threaten regional peace and stability and undermine regional economic recovery, restructuring of industrial chains, and joint response to the global crisis, said Tian Feilong, associate professor with the Law School of Beihang University.

Western anti-China forces' attempts to contain China with Taiwan are bound to fail, said Zhu. Zhu added the Democratic Progressive Party authority in Taiwan will only push the island towards disaster by engaging in provocative activities to seek "Taiwan independence" in collusion with external forces.

