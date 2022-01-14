Chinese vice premier holds virtual meeting with French official

Xinhua

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He holds a virtual meeting with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron, in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Thursday held a virtual meeting with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Liu and Bonne exchanged views on China-France and China-EU economic and financial cooperation, the global response to COVID-19, G20 financial issues, and climate change.

Liu said China attaches great importance to the development of the bilateral relations, and is willing to work with France to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and continuously push forward pragmatic cooperation.

Bonne said France is committed to realizing the cooperation goals set by the two heads of state and actively promoting the development of EU-China relations.

They agreed to maintain communication on bilateral and multilateral issues of common interest.

