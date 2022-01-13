French president's diplomatic counselor to visit China

Xinhua) 09:02, January 13, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counselor to French President Emmanuel Macron, will pay a visit to China on Thursday at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced Wednesday.

During Bonne's visit, the two sides will hold the 22nd China-France Strategic Dialogue, said Wang.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)