Three China-France team projects won FCC innovation awards

Xinhua) 08:35, November 30, 2021

PARIS, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- The France China Committee (FCC) chose three winning projects on Monday at its seventh Innovation Awards in Paris.

The three winners were chosen from among 21 candidate projects, and were developed jointly by Chinese and French teams.

This year's candidate projects focused specifically on the issues of agri-food, the environment, industry, energy, digital, telecommunications, retail, health, culture, education, and mobility.

"The need to adapt to the COVID-19 sanitary crisis shaped new business models, and digital projects played an important role in 2021," the Committee said.

"The main objective of the awards is to make the Chinese business community aware of how innovative the French business community is," General Director of the Committee, Sibylle Dubois-Fontaine, told Xinhua.

The awards also demonstrate the benefits of combining different cultural approaches when Chinese and French teams collaborate, she added.

French luxury goods group Kering's Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of International Institutional Affairs, Marie-Claire Daveu, said that France and China should cooperate more on issues such as climate change and biodiversity.

The FCC has become a major player in Franco-Chinese economic diplomacy. Its mission is to promote French services in China, as well as Franco-Chinese cooperation.

