A man with a long-term strategic vision

CGTN) 10:17, October 29, 2021

Former French prime minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin describes himself as a "keen observer" of China. In the course of knowing Xi Jinping for many years, he has been particularly impressed by the Chinese president's empathy with people, and by his vision for the future of China and the world.

