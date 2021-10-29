Home>>
A man with a long-term strategic vision
(CGTN) 10:17, October 29, 2021
Former French prime minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin describes himself as a "keen observer" of China. In the course of knowing Xi Jinping for many years, he has been particularly impressed by the Chinese president's empathy with people, and by his vision for the future of China and the world.
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.