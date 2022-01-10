Chinese vice premier stresses consolidation of poverty-eradication achievements

Xinhua) 08:07, January 10, 2022

NANNING, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has stressed consolidating the achievements in poverty elimination, calling for efforts to prevent rural population from falling back into poverty and promote the follow-up development of regions that have eradicated poverty.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour to south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from Jan. 6 to 9.

The vice premier visited industrial parks, enterprises, communities for relocated residents and rural households in some key counties of rural vitalization, stressing the need to tilt policy support toward such areas nationwide and improve their self-development capabilities.

Efforts should be made to increase the incomes of rural residents who have shaken off poverty, he said, noting the development of industries with rural characteristics.

While encouraging the migration of rural labors, Hu called for efforts to create more jobs for relocated residents and ensure stable employment of people that have been lifted out of poverty.

