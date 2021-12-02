Chinese vice premier stresses boosting HIV/AIDS prevention, control

Xinhua) 08:42, December 02, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has urged efforts to prevent and control the HIV/AIDS, and called for taking a holistic approach with an emphasis on prevention and treatment as well as publicity of related knowledge.

Sun, also head of the AIDS working committee of the State Council, made the remarks at an HIV/AIDS awareness event on Wednesday, which marked the 34th World AIDS Day.

Sun pointed out that, thanks to the concerted efforts of the whole society, notable progress has been made in HIV/AIDS prevention and control in the country. She added that the overall HIV/AIDS epidemic situation remains at a low level, with more than 90 percent of AIDS patients receiving medical attention.

Sun also stressed stepping up education on HIV infection risks, and moral and legal education for college students, and care for and communication with the elderly, calling for incorporating HIV/AIDS testing into physical examinations for the elderly.

Calling for promoting self-testing reagents in pharmacies, universities, entertainment venues and communities to guide key groups to take the test, Sun also highlighted law-based privacy protection for them.

She also urged to summarise and promote the experience of clinical treatment with traditional Chinese medicine.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)