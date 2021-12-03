Chinese vice premier stresses strengthening support for foreign enterprises

Xinhua) 09:13, December 03, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua presides over a symposium on the development of foreign-invested enterprises in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has urged improved service and better business environment for foreign-funded firms to facilitate their investment and business in China.

Hu made the remarks on Thursday when presiding over a symposium in Beijing on the development of foreign-invested enterprises.

Faced with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, foreign companies have maintained stable production and operations in China while further expanding investment in the country, Hu said.

He urged more efforts to respond to the concerns of foreign firms and forge a market-oriented, law-based and international business environment.

Measure should be taken to facilitate the entry of personnel into China and promote the smooth flow of international logistics to help these firms stabilize supply chains, while ensuring implementation of epidemic prevention and control, Hu added.

He also underlined expanding market access for foreign capitals, streamlining review and approval, and shoring up supply of such production factors as land, electricity and labor.

