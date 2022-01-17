Tibet expects to see 550,000 air trips during Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 20:07, January 17, 2022

LHASA, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The number of air passenger trips in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region is expected to exceed 550,000 during the country's 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, industry data showed.

Airlines will provide a capacity of about 600,000 seats at the airport in Lhasa, the regional captial, expecting to operate 5,751 flights and handle 551,000 passengers and 3,995 tonnes of freight and mail, according to the regional branch of Civil Aviation Administration of China.

