Students learn to write Chinese character "Fu" during cultural activity on Spring Festival

Xinhua) 08:45, January 20, 2022

Students learn to write the Chinese character "Fu," meaning fortune and luck in English, during a cultural activity on Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, at State House Girls High School in Nairobi, Kenya, on Jan. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

