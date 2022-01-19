Home>>
Youth practice lion dance to welcome Spring Festival
(Ecns.cn) 15:35, January 19, 2022
A lion dancer practices on a pole at Sugong Temple in Qingchuan, Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2022. As the Spring Festival approaches, lion dancers are making their efforts to improve their skills. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)
Lion dance, a traditional Chinese performing art, is often staged for entertainment on festive occasions including the Spring Festival. The Guangdong-style lion dancing was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2006.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
