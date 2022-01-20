Home>>
Tiger-shaped buns popular as Chinese New Year draws near
(Ecns.cn) 15:58, January 20, 2022
Photo shows tiger-shaped streamed buns, also known as huamo, become popular in Rongcheng, Shangdong Province, as the Chinese News Year approaches. Steamed buns with colorful patterns, an intangible cultural heritage of Shandong, is a traditional staple food during the Spring Festival in Jiaodong. (Photo: China News Service/Li Xinjun)
