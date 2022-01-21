Red lanterns decorate Hong Kong streets for Chinese New Year

Ecns.cn) 14:47, January 21, 2022

Red lanterns are seen at Lee Tung Avenue in Wan Chai, Hong Kong Kong, Jan. 20, 2022, ahead of the Chinese New Year, which will falls on Feb. 1, 2022 this year. (Photo: China News Service/Li Zhihua)

