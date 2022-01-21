Home>>
Artists in C China's Henan create tiger-themed porcelain works to greet Spring Festival
(Xinhua) 17:00, January 21, 2022
Artist Wang Zhanwen displays a piece of tiger-shaped Ru porcelain in Daying Township of Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province on Jan. 20, 2022. Baofeng County is famous for producing Ru porcelain. Artists here started to create porcelain works themed on the Year of the Tiger to greet the coming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, which will fall on Feb. 1, 2022. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)
