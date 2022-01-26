Countdown Calendar for Spring Festival: Clean the house
By Zhang Wenjie, Sheng Chuyi (People's Daily Online) 10:58, January 26, 2022
The countdown to the Spring Festival usually starts on the 23rd day of the twelfth month of the lunar year, when Chinese people get busier with preparations for the festival and observe traditional folk customs in the country.
People’s Daily Online will introduce you to a traditional folk custom of the Spring Festival via a short video and a poster every day.
On the 24th day of the 12th lunar month, clean the house
On the 24th day of the twelfth lunar month, it is convention for Chinese people to clean their houses. The custom is said to symbolize cleaning away the dirt and filth of the past year so as to embrace a brand new beginning.
