Feature: Spring Festival packages bring warmth to Chinese in Cuba

15:18, January 26, 2022 By Yosley Carrero ( Xinhua

HAVANA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Xu Han, a student at Havana's Pedro Kouri Institute of Tropical Medicine, was overjoyed on Tuesday to receive a Spring Festival package from the Chinese Embassy in Cuba.

The 31-year-old Chinese majoring in epidemiology told Xinhua that she is filled with nostalgia for her homeland after receiving the package ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year 2022.

"I feel very touched by these presents," Xu said. "The Spring Festival is a symbol of fraternity and friendship for Chinese people."

Like Xu, around 100 Chinese people in Cuba have received Spring Festival packages from the Chinese embassy.

The packages include face masks, disinfecting wipes, medicines, cooking oil bottles, and Chinese New Year souvenirs.

Su Haotong, who pursues a bachelor's degree in the Spanish language at the University of Havana, said that he felt very grateful for the gifts.

"The Chinese embassy takes care of us. During these days, I very much remember my relatives and friends in China," he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Ma Hui sent his best wishes to Chinese residents in the island country on the occasion of the Spring Festival.

"China made important economic achievements in 2021 while successfully managing the COVID-19 pandemic," he said, adding that the embassy will continue supporting Chinese people in Cuba.

Amid the pandemic, the Chinese embassy has instructed Chinese nationals to abide by COVID-19 safety protocols to minimize the risk of contagion with the virus.

Ouyang Chaofan, a Chinese Ph.D. student at the University of Havana, said that the Spring Festival package would provide him with better protection from the novel coronavirus.

"We are eagerly expecting the beginning of the Year of the Tiger," he said.

He Zhen, a Chinese tourist stranded in Cuba due to the ongoing pandemic, also received the package.

"The Communist Party of China and the Chinese government are very supportive. I have no words to express my deep gratitude," he said. ■

