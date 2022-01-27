Activities held for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year across world

Workers make a tiger lantern for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Sukoharjo district in Surakarta, Central Java, Indonesia, Jan. 26, 2022. The 2022 Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Tiger, falls on Feb. 1. (Photo by Bram Selo/Xinhua)

People walk under red lanterns set for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 26, 2022. The 2022 Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 1. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A woman takes photos of red lanterns set for the upcoming Chinse Lunar New Year at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 26, 2022. The 2022 Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 1. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

A customer selects Chinese lucky charms at a store in Chinatown in Manila, the Philippines on Jan. 26, 2022. The upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Year of the Tiger, falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

Chinese lucky charms are seen at a store in Chinatown in Manila, the Philippines on Jan. 26, 2022. The upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Year of the Tiger, falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A customer selects Chinese lucky charms at a store in Chinatown in Manila, the Philippines on Jan. 26, 2022. The upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Year of the Tiger, falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A customer is seen in front of decorations for Chinese Lunar New Year at a store in Chinatown in Manila, the Philippines on Jan. 26, 2022. The upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Year of the Tiger, falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

