Top political advisor extends Spring Festival greetings to religious groups

Xinhua) 08:03, January 28, 2022

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, speaks at a symposium with leaders of national religious groups ahead of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 27, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang extended Spring Festival greetings to religious personages and believers nationwide on Thursday.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, extended his greetings at a symposium with leaders of national religious groups ahead of the Lunar New Year.

Speaking highly of the work of religious groups in 2021, Wang called on them to enhance their self-education, safeguard the stability and harmony of the religious circle, and guide religious personages and believers to enhance their recognition of the motherland, the Chinese nation, the Chinese culture, the CPC and socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Efforts should be made to further develop religions in the Chinese context, and better adapt religions to socialist society as well as to the new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Wang said.

Wang also called for the strict implementation of anti-pandemic protocols and reasonable arrangements of religious events to ensure a happy and harmonious Spring Festival.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)