Xinjiang to open first plateau airport

Xinhua) 08:38, January 29, 2022

URUMQI, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will soon open its first plateau airport after an airplane landed successfully at the airport on Friday afternoon.

Standing at over 1,700 meters above sea level, the Zhaosu Tianma Airport is located in Zhaosu County, Kazak Autonomous Prefecture of Ili. With an investment of 640 million yuan (about 100.7 million U.S. dollars), the construction of the 170-hectare airport began in September 2019.

The passenger throughput of the domestic civil regional airport is designed to reach 200,000, while cargo and mail throughput to 600 tonnes by 2025, according to the airport.

"The opening of Zhaosu Tianma Airport will greatly improve the transportation conditions of more than 400,000 residents in Zhaosu County and the surrounding counties. It is expected to promote the development of the local tourism industry and improve the investment environment," said Dalelybek Kanjakhan, a prefecture official.

Zhaosu Tianma Airport will become the 23rd civil airport in the region.

Neighboring Kazakhstan, Zhaosu is known as the hometown of one of the country's best horse breeds. The county has been promoting equine tourism in recent years. An international horse tourism festival is held in Zhaosu each summer, where Chinese and foreign visitors can enjoy breathtaking views of galloping horses and equestrian performances.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)