In pics: snow scenery of West Lake

Xinhua) 15:07, January 29, 2022

Tourists enjoy the snow scenery at the Baidi causeway of the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang province, Jan. 29, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Photo taken on Jan. 29, 2022 shows a view of the West Lake scenic area after snow in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Photo taken on Jan. 29, 2022 shows a view of the West Lake scenic area after snow in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 29, 2022 shows boats anchored at the West Lake scenic area after snow in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 29, 2022 shows the Baoshi Mountain and Baochu Pagoda after snow in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 29, 2022 shows a view of the West Lake scenic area after snow in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 29, 2022 shows a view of the Baidi causeway of the West Lake scenic area after snow in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 29, 2022 shows a view of the Baidi causeway of the West Lake scenic area after snow in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Photo taken on Jan. 29, 2022 shows a view of the West Lake scenic area after snow in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Aerial photo taken on Jan. 29, 2022 shows a boat sailing at the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

