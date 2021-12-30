Winter scenery of World Heritage Site Dujiangyan

Ecns.cn) 14:42, December 30, 2021

Photo taken on Dec 29, 2021 shows Dujiangyan irrigation system at the foot of a snow-capped mountain, the west part of Chengdu Plain, southwest China's Sichuan province. (China News Service/Chen Xianlin)

Listed as a World Heritage site by UNESCO in 2000, Dujiangyan has been serving the role of flood control and irrigation for more than 2,000 years.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)