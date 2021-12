We Are China

Snow-covered scenic spot in Hubei offers picturesque scenery

Ecns.cn) 14:28, December 29, 2021

Hengchong scenic spot is blanketed by ethereal white snow in Houping Town, Baokang County, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 26, 2021. (China News Service/Chen Quanlin)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)