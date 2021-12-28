Home>>
In pics: First snowfall of this winter turns E China’s Sanqing Mountain into wonderland
(People's Daily Online) 16:01, December 28, 2021
A recent snowfall has turned Sanqing Mountain into a snow-clad wonderland. (People's Daily Online/Hu Mianwang)
A strong cold wave has swept through east China's Jiangxi Province, bringing the first snowfall of the year to Sanqing Mountain in Shangrao city. Everything in the mountain was covered with silvery-white snow. The whole mountain has been turned into a wonderland with an all-encompassing snowfall blanketing the landscape.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.