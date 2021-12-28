In pics: First snowfall of this winter turns E China’s Sanqing Mountain into wonderland

People's Daily Online) 16:01, December 28, 2021

A recent snowfall has turned Sanqing Mountain into a snow-clad wonderland. (People's Daily Online/Hu Mianwang)

A strong cold wave has swept through east China's Jiangxi Province, bringing the first snowfall of the year to Sanqing Mountain in Shangrao city. Everything in the mountain was covered with silvery-white snow. The whole mountain has been turned into a wonderland with an all-encompassing snowfall blanketing the landscape.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)