Winter scenery of Lanyue Valley in Lijiang, Yunnan
Aerial photo taken on Jan. 13, 2022 shows the winter scenery of Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Aerial photo taken on Jan. 13, 2022 shows the winter scenery of Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Aerial photo taken on Jan. 13, 2022 shows the winter scenery of Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Aerial photo taken on Jan. 13, 2022 shows the winter scenery of Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Aerial photo taken on Jan. 13, 2022 shows the winter scenery of Lanyue (Blue Moon) Valley in Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.