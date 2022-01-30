Languages

Light show at Beijing Olympic Tower

(Xinhua) 08:29, January 30, 2022

Photo taken on Jan. 29, 2022 shows a light show at the Beijing Olympic Tower in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)


