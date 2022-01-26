Lao PM wishes Beijing Winter Olympic Games success

January 26, 2022

VIENTIANE, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) -- Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh said on Tuesday that the Lao side has been paying close attention to the preparations for the Winter Olympics in Beijing and wishes it a full success.

During a bilateral event held in Lao capital Vientiane on Tuesday, Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong briefed the Lao Prime Minister on the progress of preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Jiang said that the Beijing Winter Olympics is a major event not only for the Chinese people, but also for the people of the world as the Games have received great attention and wide support from the international community.

"Laos has always been at the forefront in supporting China, for which we express our heartfelt thanks and firmly believe that with the support of the international community, including Laos, the Beijing Winter Olympics will be a simple, safe and splendid Olympic event," Jiang said.

Prime Minister Phankham said that due to the limitations of the geographical environment and climatic conditions, the ice and snow sports in Laos have not yet developed, but this does not hold back the Lao people's love for ice and snow sports and their expectations for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Laos and China are linked by mountains and rivers, and the people of the two countries are close like a family, and "we are sincerely happy for every achievement and every happy event that our brotherly Chinese people have made," said Phankham.

The Lao Prime Minister also said that the Lao side has been closely following the progress of preparations for the Beijing Winter Olympics and is ready to provide all support to the Chinese side at any time.

"The Lao side is pleased to see that the Chinese side is ready to present a wonderful, extraordinary and outstanding Olympic event to the world. On behalf of the Lao government and people, I wish the Chinese people a prosperous New Year and a complete success for the Beijing Winter Olympics," said Phankham.

