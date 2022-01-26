Spain names flagbearers for Beijing Winter Olympics

MADRID, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Spanish Olympic Committee on Tuesday announced that snowboarder Queralt Castellet and the skeleton pilot, Ander Mirambell will be the flagbearers for Spain at the opening ceremony for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 4th

It will be the second time Queralt has been a flagbearer after first having the honor in Vancouver 2010 in the second of the four Winter Olympics she has already competed in.

Now preparing for her fifth Games, she is one of Spain's best medal hopes after claiming a silver in halfpipe in the 2015 World Championships and bronze in the Aspen World Championships last year to add to her three medals in the X-Games.

28-year-old Mirambell will be competing in his fourth Winter Olympics, after Vancouver, Sochi and PyeongChang, where he finished 23rd.

The pair will lead a delegation of 14 athletes who will compete in Beijing, with Lucas Eguibar (snowboard, boardercross) Quim Salarich, Adur Etxezarreta and Nuria Pau (Alpine skiing), Imanol Rojo and Jaume Pueyo (cross-country skiing and Thibault Magnin and Javi Lliso in freestyle.

These are accompanied by Olivia Smart and Adria Diaz (ice dance) and Laura Barquero and Marco Zandron (figure skating pairs).

