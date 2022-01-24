Home>>
IOC president Bach arrives in Beijing ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics
(Xinhua) 17:20, January 24, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has arrived in Beijing on Saturday for the Olympic Winter Games, according to the IOC.
Bach is now in a three-day isolation, before starting his official program on January 25, the IOC said.
The Beijing Winter Olympics will kick off on Feb. 4.
