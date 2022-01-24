Xinjiang herdsmen see off Olympic athletes on horseback

(People's Daily App) 15:06, January 24, 2022

A video of Xinjiang herdsmen seeing off Chinese Olympic athletes has gone viral in China.

In a video published Sunday by Xinjiang TV through its social media account, herdsmen from northwest China’s Xinjiang wave goodbye on horseback to the country's cross-country skiers.

Along the way, people cheered for the national team to the Games.

