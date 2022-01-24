Home>>
Xinjiang herdsmen see off Olympic athletes on horseback
15:06, January 24, 2022
A video of Xinjiang herdsmen seeing off Chinese Olympic athletes has gone viral in China.
In a video published Sunday by Xinjiang TV through its social media account, herdsmen from northwest China’s Xinjiang wave goodbye on horseback to the country's cross-country skiers.
Along the way, people cheered for the national team to the Games.
