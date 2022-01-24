People around world express wishes to Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 08:29, January 24, 2022

(From L to R) Anaelle Marion, Camille Marion and Norah Marion from France pose with a piece of paper printing "Together for a Shared Future", the official motto for Beijing 2022, in Meautis, Manche, France, on Jan. 14, 2022. With less than two weeks to go before the start of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, people around the world are eagerly expressing their joy over the sporting extravaganza. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

