Iranian children paint live in exhibition themed on Beijing 2022 Olympics

Xinhua) 13:24, January 19, 2022

Iranian children paint for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 18, 2022. Iranian children on Tuesday painted live in an exhibition themed on the Beijing 2022 Olympics, drawing the Winter Olympics games in their minds. (Xinhua/Gao Wencheng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)