Home>>
Iranian children paint live in exhibition themed on Beijing 2022 Olympics
(Xinhua) 13:24, January 19, 2022
Iranian children paint for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 18, 2022. Iranian children on Tuesday painted live in an exhibition themed on the Beijing 2022 Olympics, drawing the Winter Olympics games in their minds. (Xinhua/Gao Wencheng)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Beijing Winter Olympics bound to be a success: Laax Open event director
- Australian short track skater Corey to debut at Winter Olympics in Beijing
- Interview: Beijing 2022 to show strength of Chinese culture and people
- Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Germany aiming for top three at Beijing 2022
- Ice-making at 2022 Winter Olympics sets eco-friendly model: experts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.