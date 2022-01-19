Countdown to Beijing 2022 | Slovenia to send 41 athletes to Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 13:37, January 19, 2022

LJUBLJANA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Forty-one Slovenian athletes will compete at the upcoming Beijing Olympic Winter Games, the Slovenian Olympic Committee said on Tuesday.

The list comprises 12 Alpine skiers, 9 ski jumpers, 8 cross country skiers, 6 biathletes, 5 snowboarders and one athlete in Nordic combination.

The list includes three Olympic medalists: snowboarder Zan Kosir, ski jumper Peter Prevc and biathlete Jakov Fak.

The committee said all names of Olympic athletes, with the last Nordic skier to be confirmed after competitions which will take place this weekend.

Since independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991, Slovenia has won 17 medals at the Winter Olympics, according to the Olympic Committee statistics.

