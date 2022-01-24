Chinese community in Fiji voices support for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 09:12, January 24, 2022

Zhao Fugang, director of the Overseas Chinese Service Center in Fiji, takes part in a banner-signing event to show support for the Beijing Winter Olympics, in Suva, Fiji, Jan. 23, 2022.(Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing)

SUVA, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese community in Fiji on Sunday voiced their support for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, wishing it a great success.

About 70 representatives, including adults and children, of the Chinese community in Fiji gathered in the Vodafone Arena Stadium in the Fijian capital city of Suva, holding a banner-signing event to show their support for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Regardless of age, they were all very happy to sign their names on the banner, which says that overseas Chinese in Fiji support the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

While happily signing his name on the banner, Zhao Fugang, director of the Overseas Chinese Service Center in Fiji, told Xinhua that as an overseas Chinese, he is excited to see Beijing becomes the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics. This indicates that China has enjoyed a significant growth over the past decades, and Beijing has the capability to host the two Olympics.

Meanwhile, a prize-awarding ceremony was also held for the children who won a drawing contest related to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The children showed their wonderful paintings, saying that it was very nice and an unforgettable experience for them to take part in such an amazing event, which could show their support for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Andra Ma, a 10-year-old international school girl student, told Xinhua that it is unfortunate that she cannot go back to Beijing to watch the Winter Olympics, but she would like to voice her support for the Olympics and wish it a great success through her painting.

Organizer of Sunday's events, Li Lianqing, president of the Chinese Culture and Sports Association of Fiji, said that China has a long history and a rich culture, and the Beijing Winter Olympics will help other countries and peoples to better understand the Chinese culture, and serve as a window to show the world the great changes China has made over the past decades.

Children takes part in a banner-signing event to show their support for the Beijing Winter Olympics, in Suva, Fiji, Jan. 23, 2022.(Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing)

