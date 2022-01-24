Feature: Germany's best ski-jumper expecting "cool games" in China

10:51, January 24, 2022 By Oliver Trust ( Xinhua

BERLIN, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- Germany's best ski-jumper hopes for a positive effect of the 2022 Olympic Games on winter sports in China.

"Some might complain to run winter games in a country that so far hasn't been known as a winter sports nation. But I see things positive, winter-sports popularity will hopefully increase in China," the 28-year-old Bavarian said.

China has done all to present a perfect range of competition venues, the engineer for energy and environmental technology said.

Born in the Bavarian winter-sports eldorado of Oberstdorf in the Bavarian mountains, Geiger feels excited about the upcoming Games in Beijing. "I expect cool games," he said.

The father of a two-year-old daughter said the games are only about sports and athletes' concerns. Olympic Games are not the right place for different political views.

"Olympic Games are about sportive competition and a fair challenge for all participants," Geiger added.

Geiger said he is excited about the competition in China as Olympic Games are the highlight for all athletes.

Last weekend the 2020 ski jumping world champion won the latest world-cup event in Titisee-Neustadt in the Black Forest.

His current shape makes him one of the favorites for the 2022 gold medal. Reaching 143 meters last weekend made him take the lead in the 2021/2022 world-cup competition ahead of the second, Japanese Ryoyu Kobayashi.

"I feel great and ready for the games. The victory this weekend is a motivation boost for me," he said.

Geiger started his jumping career at nine after he witnessed many training sessions of the local club and attended most of the yearly competition of the sport's most important competition, the Four Hills Tournament, as a spectator.

The German athlete is what you call a perfect ambassador when it comes to Bavarian traditions. After marrying, he and his wife Franziska turned up for the official wedding photo in traditional Bavarian costume.

He likes paragliding, mountain biking, and playing the accordion. Living on the upper floor of his parents' house the five-time world champion set up his version of a flight simulator. From a trampoline, he jumps on a swing to constantly improve his jumping technique.

In China, German head coach Stefan Horngacher is counting on Geiger's ability to perform when major events are on. Together with his closest friend, Markus Eisenbichler, the athlete feels comfortable competing at so-called big events. Eisenbichler ended up third last weekend.

"I am very proud of our Olympic squad," Horngacher said.

Aside from growing expectations in Germany, Geiger and Eisenbichler seem to have found their recipe to deal with pressure.

"Markus and me, we face the Olympic competition with as much coolness as possible. We stick together as always. We are like Yin and Yang," Geiger stated.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)