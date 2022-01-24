Home>>
Fireworks display lights up National Stadium in Beijing
(People's Daily App) 14:46, January 24, 2022
On January 22, the dress rehearsal for the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games was held at the National Stadium in Beijing.
It went through the complete process with all elements, including fireworks that lighted up the sky.
