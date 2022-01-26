Hongkong Post to issue special stamps for Beijing Winter Olympics

HONG KONG, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Hongkong Post said on Tuesday that it will issue a set of special stamps and associated philatelic products on the theme of the Beijing Winter Olympics on Feb. 4.

The set of four special stamps features different sports in the 2022 Winter Olympics, including alpine skiing, ice hockey, figure skating and short track speed skating.

The design of the stamps, inspired by the vision of the Winter Olympics as a "joyful rendezvous upon pure ice and snow," adopts the blue color from the Beijing Winter Olympics emblem which symbolizes dreams and the future.

Hongkong Post will open its online advanced order service from 8:00 a.m. local time on Jan. 27 to Feb. 3 to enable customers to place their orders for the special stamps and associated philatelic products.

