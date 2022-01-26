Dutch Olympic Committee president wishes for "inspiring" Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 10:53, January 26, 2022

THE HAGUE, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- President of the Dutch Olympic Committee * Dutch Sports Federation (NOC*NSF) Anneke Van Zanen-Nieberg on Tuesday expressed her best wishes for an "inspiring" 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

"The Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games are approaching fast and soon all eyes will be drawn on the host country China and its beautiful capital Beijing," said the NOC*NSF president in a video message sent to the Chinese Embassy in the Netherlands.

Van Zanen-Nieberg sent her best wishes for the Beijing Winter Olympics via the video message as the special guest of the series of Beijing Games countdown events organized by the Chinese embassy.

"With these games, Beijing will write history. Beijing will be the first city ever to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic and Paralympic Games," she said.

"These games will be already the third Olympic event in China after organizing the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games and the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games," she said.

"Every edition of the Olympic and Paralympic Games is a unique moment in history. The Beijing 2022 Games will be no exception," she stressed.

Athletes from around the globe will meet and compete in a peaceful competition, and they will respect the same rules and each other, she said. "In Beijing, all athletes will be equal."

Dutch athletes are much looking forward to the Beijing games, said Van Zanen-Nieberg. "After many years of tough training, hardship and perseverance, their Olympic or Paralympic dream comes true at last in Beijing."

"Finally, they can compete against their peers and perform at their best, and hopefully they will shine and reach the podium," she said.

For many of the Dutch athletes, the Beijing Games will be the pinnacle of their career, she said.

"If they achieve a personal best or even gain one or more medals in Beijing, they will never forget they were there, and Beijing will be a part of their memory forever," she said.

In the message, she expressed her best wish that all athletes from around the world will enjoy an "inspiring and a safe Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

"While in Beijing, let us all live up to the Olympic motto: go foster, aim higher and become stronger by standing together in solidarity," she concluded in the message.

